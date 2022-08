Forty-three-year-old Brian Mussett has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 50-yeara-old Melissa Hughes Mussett. Her body was found in a tent in a rural area near Broken Bow in McCurtain County. Brian Mussett is listed on police reports as being homeless, but has ties to Idabel and De Queen, Arkansas. A preliminary hearing has been set for August 11.