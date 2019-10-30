Naomi Watts Game of Throne Prequel Cancelled in Today’s Hollywood Update

TV Guide says HBO has scrapped plans to air a Game of Thrones prequel. The new series was going to star Naomi Watts and was going to take place well before the original Game of Thrones. No reason was given for the scrapping. The NY Post claims a second prequel is still in development

Screen Rant claims HBO Max has ordered a Game of Thrones prequel series called ”House of the Dragon”. The show will chronicle the Targaryen family and will be set 300 years before the events of ”Game of Thrones”

Radar Online claims Kanye West allegedly approves of all of Kim Kardashian’s outfits before she leaves the house. A source tells the website, “He used to be all about showing off Kim’s sex appeal, but he’s turned conservative all of a sudden and he now visibly cringes when he sees her leave the house showing too much skin. He tries to rein her in as if she’s a teenage girl, demanding that she ‘can’t go out looking like that’. He’s told her to cover up more going forward and has informed her that she has to run her wardrobe choices past him before going out in public. He’s even begun throwing out some of her more revealing outfits. Kim feels like he’s trying to hide her away like a dowdy housewife, and she won’t stand for it for long.”

Woman’s Day magazine claims Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are allegedly growing closer following her split from sound engineer Dan Horton. A source tells the magazine, “The connection and spark between Cooper and Gaga is off the charts, and they’ve been hanging out a lot at Gaga’s place in LA. They’re wildly attracted to each other, but things were never quite right timing-wise until now. Gaga and Bradley have still got those feelings for each other. Bradley gets Gaga like no other person’s ever done.”

New Idea magazine claims Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer allegedly felt a spark when they recently reunited with their “Friends” castmates for dinner.A source tells the magazine, “Jen and David have always had feelings for one another. After reuniting with the gang, it was clear they still had a spark and their chemistry was stronger than ever. Cox and Kudrow kept pushing David to tell Jen his true feelings about her and he finally decided to do so. It’s always been a case of the wrong time – with both of them always involved with someone else or coming out of a relationship. They’ve finally admitted their true feelings for each other after 25 years of friendship. They just wished they’d gotten together years ago.”

TMZ says Hulk Hogan is okay after his private jet had a rough landing in Iceland. Hogan was on his way to Saudi Arabia when his jet stopped at the airport to pick up friends. The plane’s tires blew out before its brakes melted. Hulk is taking another plane to Saudi Arabia for a WWE event

Sean Spicer tells the NY Post that President Trump recently called him to compliment him on losing weight on Dancing With the Stars. “I spoke to the President on Sunday, he made it clear he’s watching me, I doubt it’s in real-time, but he knew all about my costumes and he noticed my weight loss, he told me ‘Have you been slimming down?’”

Heat magazine claims some of Miley Cyrus’s friends are allegedly asking her to seek help for her social media addiction. A source tells the magazine, “Even by Miley’s standards, this is a new level of going off the rails and everyone is worried. Her management wants her to go to rehab before she does any more damage to her career.”

The Irish Mirror claims Simon Cowell has canceled his 60th birthday party in London because he would rather work. A source tells the newspaper, “Simon’s priority is his incredibly busy work schedule over the next month and this, of course, includes the current series of The X Factor as well as other TV and music projects. He also doesn’t want people hungover on Thursday and would rather the focus is purely on work – and of course the upcoming shows – rather than celebrating his 60th.”