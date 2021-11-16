NASA Selects Paris High School Students For Aerospace Scholars Program

Pictured left to right: Kadyn McDonald, Evelin Lopez, and Brody Holleman.

Paris High School has three students chosen as High School Aerospace Scholars. NASA selected juniors Kadyn McDonald, Evelin Lopez, and Brody Holleman to participate in the 2021-22 High School Aerospace Scholars Program.

Through the assistance of PHS engineering and robotics teacher Jodi Andoe, the students completed an extensive application process. Students from across Texas are nominated to participate by a state legislator through a competitive process.

The program is an interactive online learning experience that culminates in an all-expenses-paid, week-long visit to NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston during the summer. During the school year, scholars train for the mission by learning about the past, present, and future of space exploration online. They invite students with the highest scores to put their training to use at NASA. Selected participants receive guidance from scientists and engineers to complete a hands-on design challenge and plan a mission to Mars. Both the online and onsite portions are free to participants.

Students get online and complete NASA lessons related to space exploration, Earth science, technology, mathematics, and aeronautics. Assignments include various activities such as design challenges, including 3D drawings, science and math quizzes, discussion posts, and technology writings. Scholars participate in virtual chats with NASA engineers and scientists.

If selected, during the summer, scholars attend a six-day residential summer session at JSC where selected students work on team projects and attend briefings directed by NASA engineers and scientists. They participate in a hands-on design challenge and engineering activities to plan a mission to Mars and take tours of NASA facilities. NASA chose Paris High School seniors Teddy Hubbard, Devin Folmar, and Damian Aguilar to complete the summer mentoring program this past July through a 5-day virtual experience.