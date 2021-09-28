by Johanna Hicks, Agri-Life Extension Service

National 4-H Week

4-H members all across the country will be celebrating National 4-H Week, and our Hopkins County 4-H members are no exception! County Judge Robert Newsom recognized the Hopkins County 4-H program by reading the proclamation during Commissioners’ Court and we are ready to kick things off! The first event will be the 4-H Project Show, where 4-H members can enter Art, Baked Goods, Crafts, Clothing, Decorated Clothing/Accessories, Food Preservation, General Sewing, Holiday, Horticulture, Jewelry, Leather work, Metal work, Needlework, Photography, Poetry, Scrapbooks, and Woodworking. Items will be accepted at the Extension Office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday, October 4 thru 7. Judging will take place on Friday, October 8 and items will be on display to the public during the week of October 11 thru 15.

4-H’ers who would like to enter the same projects in the Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest are welcome to leave their items at the Extension Office, and we will transport them to the Sulphur Springs High School the following week. The only items that should not be left behind are the baked goods. A fresh batch will need to be entered. (Two-week-old homemade cookies or bread won’t score very high!)

Also taking place during National 4-H Week and beyond is the 2021 TSC Fall Paper Clover Campaign. Shoppers at our local Tractor Supply Store are encouraged to donate an extra dollar or two during checkout. Proceeds will go directly to the Hopkins County 4-H program. In the past, funds have been used to help defray expenses for 4-H camp, Youth Leadership Lab, and other events. The campaign will run from Wednesday, October 6 thru Sunday, October 17.

4-H Food Drive

During the entire month of October, our 4-H clubs are sponsoring a food drive. Non-perishable items may be dropped off at the Hopkins County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1200 W. Houston, Sulphur Springs. If any other business would like to be a drop-off site, simply let us know and we will spread the word.

These food items will be delivered to the local food bank and church food pantries. The past year-and-a-half has been difficult for many families and 4-H families want to help. After all, one of the H’s in 4-H stands for “hands for larger service.”

Another project they will be taking on is “Birthday Party to-go.” The following kit items will be accepted: cake mix (vanilla or chocolate), one can soft drink (light-colored soft drink for vanilla cake mix or dark soft drink for chocolate cake mix), can of frosting, birthday candles, disposable foil pan, and a birthday card. These will be given to those who can’t afford a birthday cake but still want to do something special for their child or loved one. Thanks to our County 4-H Council for suggesting this fantastic project!