National Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 23-29)

Atlanta – In recognition of National Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 23-29), parents and caregivers can have their child safety seats checked to make sure they meet current safety standards, they are installed correctly and find out what type of safety seats are required for different ages and sizes of children.

On-site certified technicians will educate caregivers about proper car seat installation. No appointment is needed. Replacement car seats will be provided to participants with substandard safety seats for qualifying Texas residents. Participants should be sure to bring proof of residency (such as a utility bill) and proof of government assistance (WIC or Medicare card). The child using the seat must be present and parents must know the weight and height of the child.

The event is being sponsored by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

Fact: Studies show 4 out of every 5 car seats are installed incorrectly.

For more information, contact: Irene Webster, TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist at 903-799-1221 or Irene.webster@txdot.gov.