National Junior Honor Society Induction Held at North Lamar

2025 NLISD NJHS Inductees

National Junior Honor Society Induction Held at North Lamar

The National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) Induction Ceremony for current 8th-grade students was held Monday, April 21, in the North Lamar High School Auditorium.

Principal Loy Dean Clark welcomed students, families, and guests to the evening’s celebration. Kynnason Evans opened the ceremony with a prayer, followed by Charli Renfro leading the crowd in the pledges.

Presentations on the five pillars of NJHS were given by student leaders:

  • Scholarship – Liam Broadway
  • Citizenship – Rayleigh Allmon
  • Service – Callen Sheridan
  • Character – Blake Brannan
  • Leadership – Vivian Foreman

Assistant Principal Sarah Bryant presented certificates to the new inductees, and Counselor Jennifer Bryant delivered closing remarks.

Congratulations to the 2024 NJHS Inductees:
Rayleigh Allmon, Bentley Babb, Chloe Baird, Jude Barnard, Emree Bennett, Seely Blease, Blake Brannan, Emma Briggle, Liam Broadway, Easton Brown, Camila Chappell, Connor Cox, Care Emeyabbi, Kynnason Evans, Clinton Farrow, Vivian Foreman, Jean Francis, Manning Fuller, Sadie Hightower, Ginter Moree, Karson Morrison, Addison Neisler, Ella Nelson, Yaunna Osagie-Sule, Heidi Patchin, Parth Patel, Emma Pederson, Andrew Perry, Cohen Ray, Charli Renfro, Christopher Rowland, Addilyna Sanders, Zerenity Santiago-Williams, Augustus Scholta, Callen Sheridan, Kolbi Sims, Jayce Smith, Brian Stevenson, Cooper Watson, Jackson Winston, Sophie Wofford, Wesley Young, and Rylee Zuege.

The evening recognized students for their commitment to academic excellence, character, leadership, service, and citizenship—hallmarks of the NJHS organization.

