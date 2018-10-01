National Night Out In Mt. Pleasant Tuesday October 2

The Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Departments invite you to participate in the 35th annual National Night Out (NNO). This citywide community event will be held on the evening of Tuesday, October 2, 2018 from 5 to 8 PM in Dellwood Park. Police and Fire employees will be hosting the event providing activities and food.

In addition, various community parties are still allowed involving hundreds of Mount Pleasant residents. Unfortunately, if you have a community party neither police or fire will be able to attend since we are hosting a party in Dellwood Park.