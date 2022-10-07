National Night Out – Paris

A Huge Thanks to all those who contributed their time, effort, and resources to make the 2022 – National Night Out Event a success on Tuesday evening at the Paris Civic Center Pavilion. Special recognition and thanks to Officer Curtis Garrett, who put considerable time and effort into organizing the event and obtaining sponsors and other participants. Thanks to Lt. Owens, Sgt. Pillars and Officer Casey for showcasing our SWAT Team. They also interacted with the kids at the event and all those who came out to help.

This nationwide event is an annual community-building campaign that promotes Police-Community Partnerships by allowing us to show the community and especially the kids, that we care.

Every constructive interaction a child has with a police officer is the key to building a foundation of trust and respect as they grow into adulthood. We must invest our time and effort into the young ones and break the cycle of contemptuous behavior that we see today.

The following sponsors provided all of the food, condiments, drinks, bicycles, and televisions. This event would not have been possible without their generosity and support. When you

See/ visit these businesses, and please remember to thank them.

We posted several photos of the event to our Paris PD Facebook Page. Paris Police Department – Texas USA | Facebook

(Highlight the Hyperlink and then right click and then click open Hyperlink)

Dairy Queen, Flowers Bakery, Southern Market Vending (Marty O’Neal), Coca-Cola Bottling (Bryan Brown), Chicken Express (Brandon and Christie McDonald), Mac’s Wholesale and Vending (Jimmy Fendley), Paris Wal-Mart, Matthews Honda (Brandy White and Brit Brown), Pitcock’s Wrecker Service, Whitaker’s Towing, Gabeline Towing, Jay Hodge Dodge, Paris Chevrolet, Paris Ford – Lincoln, Toyota of Paris, Purvis Industries (Dondy Woods).

Richard W. Salter Jr.

Chief of Police