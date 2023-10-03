The Mt Pleasant Police Department invites you to the 2023 National Night Out on Tuesday, October 3, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Dellwood Park. You can enjoy food, activities, and prizes, get to know the officers serving the community, and see their vehicles and equipment! Everyone is welcome! They invite all local businesses and non-profits to set up a free booth or table at National Night Out! You can advertise, set up games, or give out free prizes to community members. For more information or to sign up, contact the National Night Out organizer, Sergeant Chris Durant, at the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004 or cdurant@mpcity.org.