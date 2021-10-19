National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct 23

PARIS, Texas –National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day October 23

Paris Regional Medical Center invites all community members to visit their Drug Take Backbox in the hospital’s main lobby this Saturday, Oct 23, between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm to safely discard unused prescription drugs.

Paris Regional Medical Center is proud to provide this public health service to our community and region. We saw an overwhelming response to the event last year and hope to see many of you on Oct 23. Please park in the front parking lot (facing Loop 286) and enter the hospital through the main doors. To your right, you will see our green drug take-back box on the wall. We ask that you not go to the ER with your items as our backbox is not located there. Thank you for your partnership in our mission of Making Communities Healthier!