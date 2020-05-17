Texas Media – Today kicks off National Safe Boating Week!

COVID-19 is forcing everyone to navigate uncharted waters, including boaters. For the annual celebration of National Safe Boating Week, held May 16-22, 2020, the National Safe Boating Council recommends boaters follow local guidance for social distancing and outdoor recreation.

U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2018 and that 84 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

The Safe Boating Campaign offers these safety tips for boating and social distancing:

· Follow state and local guidance for outdoor recreation.

· Share a float plan with someone with the details of your trip in the event of an emergency.

· Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

· Carry all required boating safety equipment such as flares, navigation light, a horn or whistle, a first aid kit.

· Limit the people aboard your boat to people in your immediate household.

· Stay at least six feet away from other people who do not live in your house.

· Maintain safe distance at the fuel dock or loading up at the marina.

· Wash hands frequently or a hand sanitizer after touching a marina gate or fuel pump.

· Don’t raft up to other boaters or pull up onto a beach next to someone else as it could put you near others.

· Go right from your house to the boat and back so that you don’t have unnecessary contact with anyone.

· Pack food, water, and other things you may need as restaurants and marina stores may not be open.

· Never boat under the influence.

· No distracted boating and travel at safe speeds.

· Have more than one communication device that works when wet.