Honoring the Work and Ministry of The Salvation Army in Paris

Paris, Texas (May 9, 2025) – The Salvation Army in Paris is excited to celebrate National Salvation Army Week, May 12-18, 2025. Since 1896, The Salvation Army has faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need from our community, 365 days a year providing assistance to individuals and families who may find themselves in crisis, shelter to those experiencing homelessness, food and meals to the hungry, and much more.

In 1954, the week of November 18-December 4 (now recognized in May) was declared by the United States Congress and proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to be the first National Salvation Army Week, as a reminder to Americans to give freely of themselves. In his speech, President Eisenhower said:

“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

Today, The Salvation Army is at work in 134 countries around the world. Here in the USA, The Salvation Army is issuing a rallying cry for Americans to “Love Beyond.” The organization’s message is simply that when we love beyond the circumstances of life, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it; love beyond shelter, love beyond hunger, love beyond disasters. Love Beyond is also a symbol of the resources and programs that so many people rely on year-round when they turn to The Salvation Army for assistance.

“National Salvation Army Week presents a wonderful opportunity for us to let the community know more about the work of The Salvation Army in Paris,” said Major Jennifer Chisholm with The Salvation Army of Paris. “We want to recognize and celebrate the donors, partners, supporters, and volunteers who make the ministry of the Army possible and invite everyone to join us as we celebrate National Salvation Army Week.”

A calendar of special events has been planned in Paris to celebrate National Salvation Army Week:

Monday, May 12 – Proclamation from the Mayor, Applebee’s Dine to Donate

Wednesday, May 14 – Wacky Wednesday at the Family Store, Panda Express Dine to Donate

Thursday, May 15 – Carter Blood Drive 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, May 16 – Freebee Friday at the Family Store

Saturday, May 17 – Super Saturday at the Family Store

Friday, May 23 – The Community Resource Fair

With more than 7,000 centers of operation in the U.S., and services that reach into every zip code in Texas, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to love beyond and meet need in Jesus’ name, without discrimination – wherever it exists.

For more information, or to make a donation, please call The Salvation Army of Paris at 903-784-7548 or visit us at 350 W. Kaufman Paris, TX 75460, or online at southernusa.salvationarmy. org/paris.

