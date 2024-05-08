Honoring the Work and Ministry of The Salvation Army in Paris

Paris, Texas (May 8, 2024)—The Salvation Army in Paris is excited to celebrate National Salvation Army Week, May 13-19, 2024. Since 1896, The Salvation Army has faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need in our community 365 days a year, aiding individuals and families who may find themselves in crisis, providing shelter to those experiencing homelessness, food and meals to the hungry, and much more.

Did you know that the week of November 18-December 4, now recognized in May, was declared by the United States Congress and proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to be the first National Salvation Army Week in 1954? This historical event was a reminder to Americans to give freely of themselves, a tradition we continue to uphold today.

“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In times of war, the men and women of this organization have brought friendliness and warm concern to those serving their country far from home. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that we are neighbors and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

Today, The Salvation Army is at work in 134 countries worldwide. Here in the USA, The Salvation Army is issuing a rallying cry for Americans to “Love Beyond.” The organization’s message is that when we love beyond life’s circumstances, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it: love beyond shelter, hunger, and disasters. Love Beyond symbolizes the resources and programs that so many people rely on year-round when they turn to The Salvation Army for assistance.

“National Salvation Army Week presents a wonderful opportunity for us to let the community know more about the work of The Salvation Army in Paris,” said Lt. Paul Chisholm. “We want to recognize and celebrate the donors, partners, supporters and volunteers who make the ministry of the Army possible and invite everyone to join us as we celebrate National Salvation Army Week.”

A calendar of special events has been planned in Paris to celebrate National Salvation Army Week:

Monday, May 13 – Behind the Red Shield Luncheon noon (by invite only)

Tuesday, May 14 – Community Garden Ribbon Cutting-11:00 am & Dine to Donate with Panda Express from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

Wednesday, May 15 – Show Your Shield- share why you support The Salvation Army on social media.

Friday, May 17 – Customer Appreciation Sale at the Family Thrift Store-333 Grand Ave Paris, TX 75460

Saturday, May 18 – Community Resource and Block Party Event-11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Follow us on social media for more details about this week’s fun events!

With more than 7,000 centers of operation in the United States and services that reach every zip code in Texas, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to love beyond and meet needs in Jesus’s name without discrimination—wherever they exist.

For more information or to donate, please call The Salvation Army of Paris at 903-874-7548 or visit us at 350 W Kaufman Paris, TX 75460, or online at https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/paris/ on Facebook and X at SalArmyParisTX.