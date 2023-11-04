National STOL Lifts Off

The National STOL competition is underway at Sulphur Springs’ Municipal Airport. STOL stands for Short Takeoff and Landing. They will determine the shortest distance a plane can take off and land. There is no runway, just grass. Around 40 pilots registered, but more could show up to compete. They mark the landing strip like a football field, but it’s in feet, not yards. Takeoff is 43 feet, and landing is 45 feet. They get three chances, but measurements come from the same run, so they don’t add distance from takeoff one and landing three. Pilots have to land on the line or after it. If you land before it, you receive a “DQ” or disqualified.

Saturday gates open at 9:00 am, and the competition starts at 10:00 am at the Sulphur Springs Municipal Airport. It’s $20 per person to get in; kids under 12 are free, and don’t forget lawn chairs.