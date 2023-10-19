National STOL Returns to Texas for the Series Championship, Lonestar STOL 

Sulphur Springs, TX: The National STOL Series returns to Texas for the 2023 Season Championship, Lonestar STOL, presented by American Legend Aircraft. This event, taking place November 3-4 at Sulphur Springs Municipal Airport, is the culmination of a year’s worth of competition between the top STOL (short take off and landing) specialists from around the United States and Canada.

National STOL is an organized competition series for pilots nationwide to showcase their skill in a sport–like setting. As they compete at one or more events throughout the year, top finishers earn points towards an Annual Title, which will be awarded at Lonestar STOL. While the ability to take off and land in short distances is commonly honed by bush pilots in backcountry flying, it is a skill that all pilots can and should practice, making National STOL competitions accessible to anyone involved in general aviation. Alongside the competitive aspects, the vision of National STOL is to introduce the excitement of general aviation to a nationwide audience, challenge pilots to better themselves, and foster the next generation of aviators.

“Established in 2020, the National STOL Series has demonstrated continued growth with four competitions in 2021 and six in 2022. As we prepare to write the final chapter in the 2023 season, we celebrate a record high eight events from coast to coast, and a team of the most impressive, highly–skilled pilots and aircraft we’ve ever seen,” states Tom Wolf, founding member of the National STOL Series. “We are excited to once again return to Texas for our National Championship, Lonestar STOL. Our continued partnership with American Legend Aircraft, and the opportunity to bring the National Finals to their home in the community of Sulphur Springs, bodes well for making this the largest event to date.”

Those wishing to come out to the airport to experience Lonestar STOL in person can find full event information at nationalstol.com/lonestar. Friday’s competitor practice begins at noon and is free and open to the public. Tickets are required for the competition on Saturday, which will begin at 10am. Local food trucks and vendors will be in attendance on Saturday, and children 12 and under attend free.

For more on the National STOL series, visit nationalstol.com or check out @nationalstol on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. To learn more about the presenting sponsor, American Legend Aircraft, visit legend.aero.