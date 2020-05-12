National Virtual Job Fair For Military Community

To facilitate employment efforts for both job seekers and employers, Disabled American Veterans & RecruitMilitary will host the National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans<https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/EventDetails?fairId=48ea8141-04ce-40db-abf8-ab1701733760> on Tuesday, May 19 from 12pm to 4pm EST online. This free virtual event is open to ALL members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents. RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats.

DAV RecruitMilitary National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

WHO: DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans.

WHAT: This is a free virtual hiring event for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 19th from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST.

WHERE: For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here<https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/EventDetails?fairId=48ea8141-04ce-40db-abf8-ab1701733760>.