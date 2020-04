National Weather Service Report On Wednesday’s Tornados in Lamar County

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX 335 PM CDT FRI APR 24 2020 ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 4/22/2020 NORTH TEXAS TORNADO EVENT UPDATE... THIS UPDATE INCLUDES ADDITIONAL SURVEY DETAILS FOR THE TWO TORNADOES THAT IMPACTED LAMAR COUNTY ON APRIL 22, 2020. DAMAGE SURVEYS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED FOR THE SEVERE WEATHER EVENT THAT IMPACTED LAMAR COUNTY ON APRIL 22, 2020. A TOTAL OF TWO TORNADOES HAVE BEEN SURVEYED. SPECIAL THANKS TO LAMAR COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE WITH SURVEYS ON APRIL 23, 2020. .DIRECT /LAMAR COUNTY/ TORNADO... RATING: EF1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 110 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 4.45 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 510.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 04/22/2020 START TIME: 06:35 PM CDT START LOCATION: 11 NNW TOCO / LAMAR COUNTY / TX START LAT/LON: 33.8089 / -95.7308 END DATE: 04/22/2020 END TIME: 06:42 PM CDT END LOCATION: 10 N TOCO / LAMAR COUNTY / TX END LAT/LON: 33.8037 / -95.654 SURVEY SUMMARY: A MAJORITY OF THE DAMAGE ASSOCIATED WITH THIS TORNADO WAS TO A MIX OF SOFTWOOD AND HARDWOOD TREES, THOUGH A FEW OUTBUILDINGS WERE DAMAGED NEAR THE COMMUNITY OF DIRECT. THIS TORNADO APPEARS TO HAVE STARTED NEAR/ALONG COUNTY ROAD 36500 AND THEN TRACKED TOWARDS THE EAST, CROSSING FARM-TO-MARKET ROAD 1499. THE END OF THE TORNADO TRACK WAS DIFFICULT TO DETERMINE DUE TO LIMITED ROAD ACCESS, BUT THE TORNADO APPEARS TO HAVE DISSIPATED ALONG THE SOUTHERN EDGE OF PAT MAYSE LAKE. .POWDERLY /LAMAR COUNTY/ TORNADO... RATING: EF2 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 115 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 10.16 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 810.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 04/22/2020 START TIME: 06:51 PM CDT START LOCATION: 2.46 ENE POWDERLY / LAMAR COUNTY / TX START LAT/LON: 33.8169 / -95.4799 END DATE: 04/22/2020 END TIME: 07:05 PM CDT END LOCATION: 12.34 ENE POWDERLY / RED RIVER COUNTY / TX END LAT/LON: 33.8421 / -95.3066 SURVEY SUMMARY: BASED ON THE DAMAGE SURVEYED, THIS TORNADO STARTED JUST TO THE EAST-NORTHEAST OF THE POWDERLY/CAMP MAXEY AREA NEAR THE HIDDEN LAKES ESTATES ALONG FM 3298. NUMEROUS TREES WERE DAMAGED/SNAPPED OR UPROOTED ALONG THE PATH OF THE TORNADO WITH SOME RELATIVELY MINOR ROOF DAMAGE TO A HANDFUL OF RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURES. THE MOST CONCENTRATED DAMAGE OCCURRED ALONG COUNTY ROAD 45250 WHERE CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE OCCURRED AND THE EF-2 RATING WAS ASSIGNED. THE TORNADO CROSSED INTO RED RIVER COUNTY FOR ABOUT A QUARTER OF A MILE AS IT WAS DISSIPATING. EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES: EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH NOTE: THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENTS AND PUBLICATION IN NWS STORM DATA.