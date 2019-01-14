National Weather Service SKYWARN Program For Hopkins County Thursday January 31st

The National Weather Service will soon be in town for a free severe weather training session. 2018 brought a variety of severe weather; including hail up to 3 inches in diameter in the spring and summer months and flash flooding in the fall months. The 2019 severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials want you to be ready.

To get ready, you are invited to the most recent SKYWARN storm spotter class. The National Weather Service will be offering this free severe weather class on Thursday, January 31st, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The program will be held at Sulphur Springs Council Chambers in Sulphur Springs and is held in partnership with Sulphur Springs / Hopkins County Emergency Management and Sulphur Springs Police Department.

This class is for organized storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather, and/or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared. This is part of a regional severe weather preparedness campaign, which will include spotter training sessions across 46 counties in North and Central Texas. Other classes in the region can be found on the full schedule http://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnsch?sptrsch. This class is free of charge and no pre-registration is necessary.

This year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program will also review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information back to the National Weather Service and local public safety officials.

“By coming to this training session, you will gain a better understanding of Texas’ severe weather season,” says Tom Bradshaw, Meteorologist-in-Charge of the NWS Fort Worth Office. “Waiting until storms are on your doorstep is not the time to start thinking about severe weather preparedness. We hope you attend these free sessions to learn more about the severe storms that impact the region every year.”

The Hopkins County severe weather program is one of over 40 training sessions that the Fort Worth NWS Office will conduct between January and March 2019. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth provides forecasts, warnings, and weather services for 46 counties in North and Central Texas. For more information on severe weather, visit our website at http://www.weather.gov/fortworth, on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSDallasFortWorth and on Twitter: @NWSFortWorth.