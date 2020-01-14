National Weather Services Hosts Free Storm Spotter Training

The National Weather Service and Paris Police Department will present the annual free “Skywarn” Class on Tuesday, January 28 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Paris High School. Since the Skywarn program started in the 1970s, the information provided by SKYWARN® spotters, coupled with Doppler radar technology, improved satellite, and other data, has enabled the National Weather Service to issue more timely and accurate warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flash floods. Storm spotters play a critical role because they can see things that radar and other technological tools cannot, and this ground truth is critical in helping to save lives and property.