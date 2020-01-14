" /> National Weather Services Hosts Free Storm Spotter Training – EastTexasRadio.com
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Morrell banner
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
cypress basin hospice

National Weather Services Hosts Free Storm Spotter Training

6 hours ago

People interested in volunteering as a storm spotter for the National Weather Service SKYWARN program, or those who need to be re-certified, can attend a free storm training session in Paris.

The National Weather Service and Paris Police Department will present the annual free “Skywarn” Class on Tuesday,  January 28 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Paris High School. Since the Skywarn program started in the 1970s, the information provided by SKYWARN® spotters, coupled with Doppler radar technology, improved satellite, and other data, has enabled the National Weather Service to issue more timely and accurate warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flash floods. Storm spotters play a critical role because they can see things that radar and other technological tools cannot, and this ground truth is critical in helping to save lives and property.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     