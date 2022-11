The Choctaw Cultural Center’s Choctaw Day kicks off Native American Heritage month on Friday, Nov. 4, where guests can try traditional Choctaw foods, participate in Choctaw social dancing and watch stickball games. Then the annual Choctaw Powwow will begin at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant, where more than 600 dancers of all ages and tribes will compete in various categories. Organizers say it is an opportunity to honor and preserve the tribe’s culture and share that legacy with others.