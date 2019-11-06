NCAA Football Playoff Poll Announced in Today’s Sports Update

Last night the first College Football Playoff poll was announced and there was a slight difference from the AP Poll. Ohio State is #1, LSU is #2, Alabama is 3rd, Penn State is 4th, Clemson is 5th, Georgia is at #6, Oregon is 7th, Utah is #8, Oklahoma is 9th and Florida is 10th. Baylor comes in at #11.

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck has agreed to a new seven-year contract through the 2026 season, the school announced Tuesday. The school’s board of regents still must approve the new agreement. Salary details were not immediately released. Fleck is 20-13 in three-plus seasons at Minnesota, which is 8-0 for the first time since 1941 and 5-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since 1961. The 38-year-old Fleck had been mentioned as a candidate for Florida State‘s coaching vacancy and a potential candidate if USC makes a coaching change.

Blood boiling, Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos strongly denied his team has any interest in relocating to London, addressing a report broaching the possibility Tuesday. We’re not going to London. We’re not going anywhere. We’re playing in Los Angeles. This is our home, and this is where we are planning to be for a long f—ing time. Period.”

The Carolina Panthers, seeing no clear timetable for Cam Newton to return from a foot injury, on Tuesday placed their franchise quarterback on season-ending injured reserve. Newton aggravated the Lisfranc injury, originally suffered in the third preseason game, in a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay. The Panthers will move forward with second-year undrafted quarterback Kyle Allen, who is 5-1 as the starter this season and 6-1 in his career.

This week in High School Football

Nacadoches at Mt Pleasant on KLAKE 97.7, Mt Vernon at New Boston on STAR Country 96.9, Sulphur Springs will host North Forney on STAR Country 95.9, Melissa at North Lamar on MIX 107.7. Also, Paul Pewitt is at Queen City, New Diana is at Daingerfield Gilmer is at Liberty Eyelau and Rivercrest travels to Honey Grove. Hughes Springs and Paris are off.

Bells at Cooper, Prairiland at Whitewright, Troup at Leonard, Bonham at Van Alstyne and Mt Enterprise at Clarksville