NCAA Football Season in Jeopardy, Rangers Finish Sweep of Angels in Today’s Sports

Power 5 conference commissioners held an emergency meeting on Sunday, and there’s “growing concern” among officials that the college football season and other fall sports can’t be played.

Big Ten presidents are reportedly ready to postpone the conference’s fall sports – ideally until the spring – after a meeting on Saturday. They’ve asked commissioners and university presidents from other Power 5 conferences – the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC – if they would do the same.

Kevin Harvick has swept the weekend series lat Michigan International Speedway, claiming the checkered flag at the Consumers Energy 400 one day after winning the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Harvick narrowly edged out Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. placed third to round out the podium. Harvick led 90 of the 156 laps on Sunday, despite starting at the back of the grid due to a field inversion from Saturday’s race.

The Dallas Stars ended their round robin tournament with a much needed win. Dallas beat St. Louis 2-1 in a shootout to snap an 8 game losing streak. Dallas was held scoreless until Joe Pavelski sent one past Jake Allen with 31 seconds left in the third period.

With the win Dallas earns the third place spot in the western conference while St Louis will be the fourth seed despite having the best regular season record. Dallas will play Calgary in the first round of the playoffs.

The Texas Rangers finished off a three game sweep over the LA Angels after a 7-3 win in Sunday.

Lance Lynn earned his 100th career win, losing a shutout on Tommy La Stella’s two-run homer in the fifth. The right-hander’s ERA ended up at 1.16 after he came in with a major league-leading 0.49 mark.

Texas will host Seattle tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame is at 7:30. First pitch at 8:05.