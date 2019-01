https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Law-Enforcement-Agency/Titus-County-Sheriffs-Office-756254427728654/

A man wanted by Titus County deputies on a felony stalking warrant is now in custody. Forty-three-year old Danny Dwayne Roach was also charged with Tampering with or Fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation. Bond on the stalking charge was set at $25,000 but not set on the Tampering charge.