More information has been released about the Tuesday arrest by Mt Pleasant Police of 63-year-old Charles Sawyer on a charge of theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. KLTV-Tyler is reporting that Sawyer is accused of stealing $34,000 from Northeast Texas Crimestoppers, where he was the treasurer. He did so by allegedly creating false tips to Crime Stoppers and writing checks to himself. He was released from jail Wednesday after posting $10,000 bond.