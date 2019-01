An inmate at the federal prison in Texarkana, who was scheduled to be released next year, has been charged in connection with the death of another inmate. A Bowie County grand jury has indicted 27-year-old Jama Jerrell Hinkle for involuntary manslaughter. Allegedly, Hinkle was arguing with 42-year-old Brandon Ray Parker when he punched Parker. Parker fell and hit his head on the floor. Hinkle was serving time for bank robbery and Parker was in prison for Child Pornography.