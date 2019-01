A Bowie County judge has granted a request by a lawyer representing a woman accused in connection with the death of a 4 year old boy for a state funded expert to investigate the woman and the circumstances of the case. Forty-six-year-old Khadijah Wright is charged with injury to a child by omission in the death of D’ Money Lewis. Last year, the child’s father, Benearl Lewis was sentenced to life in prison in the case.