NE Texas Man Faces Possible “Enhancement” On Assault Charge

A white man accused of assaulting a 14-year-old-boy because of his race has pleaded not guilty to the charges in Bowie County. Allegedly, 25-year-old Charles Mitchell Patton shouted racial slurs as the boy walked down the street, and then punched him in the face. He’s been charged with felony injury to a child, but prosecutors are seeking to have the charge certified as a hate crime, which would enhance the punishment. They are also seeking a second enhancement because of a previous assault conviction, and Patton could receive five to 99 years in prison if convicted.