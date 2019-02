Mugshot not available

Texarkana Police arrested a man who went on a drunken crime spree after allegedly assaulting several people and breaking property during a party. Bond was set at $70,000 for David Favors, who allegedly broke one woman’s cell phone, punched a woman in the face, hit another woman with his car, and then drove through the front yard to plow into two cars parked in the driveway. He faces multiple charges.