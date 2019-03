A Northeast Texas man accused of molesting a 12-year-old autistic boy in a public library has reached a plea-bargain with Bowie County prosecutors. Reportedly, 26-year-old Javier Perez pleaded guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to 35 years in prison by District Judge John Tidwell. The boy’s family agreed with the arrangement, so the boy would not have to testify.