NE Texas Man Sentenced For Multiple Armed Robberies

A 66-year-old Texarkana, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for bank robbery in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.

Troy Lee Ware pleaded guilty on July 23, 2019, to bank robbery and was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III.

According to information presented in court, on April 26, 2019, Ware entered the Wells Fargo Bank on New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas, brandishing a firearm and demanding money from the bank teller’s drawer. The teller complied and gave the cash to Ware. Ware took the cash and backed out of the bank while pointing the firearm at bank employees and demanding they remain on the floor. Ware fled the bank on a bicycle. Ware was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 15, 2019, and charged with bank robbery.

“This defendant was a danger throughout northeast Texas and in Arkansas,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown. “He earned every one of those years he will serve.”

Ware also admitted to committing the following, additional armed robberies:

* Paradise Quick Stop Exxon located at 3400 New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas on April 18, 2017;

* Papa John’s Pizza located at 403 State Line Ave. in Texarkana, Texas on April 22, 2017;

* The Tobacco Store located at 2806 New Boston Road, Texarkana, Texas on Dec. 18, 2017;

* Shamrock Gas Station and Convenience Store located at 824 Richmond Road, Texarkana on Dec. 23, 2017;

* Potato Patch restaurant located at 3815 N. State Line Ave., Texarkana on Dec. 23, 2017;

* Bancorp South, located at 2200 N. State Line Ave., in Texarkana, Arkansas on Feb. 16, 2017;

* Fast & Low #2 Convenience Store located at 402 East Street, Texarkana, Arkansas on April 24, 2017;

* Exxon gas station and convenience store located at 2324 N. Stateline Ave. in Texarkana, Arkansas on June 9, 2017;

* Family Dollar store located at 1213 E. 9th Street in Texarkana, Arkansas on Oct. 24, 2017;

* Texas Liquor store located at 914 N. Stateline Ave. in Texarkana, Arkansas on Oct. 27, 2017;

* Stop & Shop convenience store located at 402 East Street in Texarkana, Arkansas on or about Dec. 9, 2017; and

* Bottle Shop liquor store located at 1224 N. Stateline Ave. in Texarkana, Arkansas on Dec. 12, 2017.

As part of his plea agreement, Ware agreed to pay restitution of $24,702.00, which is the total amount he received from all robberies. He also agreed to forfeit the firearm and ammunition.

This case was investigated by the Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas Police Departments, the Miller County (Arkansas) Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas Field Offices. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.