Bowie County Jail

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Bowie County wants the judge in the case to order the alleged victim to turn over her cell phone to the defense. The motion by the attorney for 52-year-old Donald Mack Tussey, Jr., wants the victim’s cell phone provider to turn over all text messages, SMS, and call logs from between October and December of 2018. The prosecution is objecting.