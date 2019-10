Jessica Baig

Reportedly, 32-year-old Jessica Baig, a Northeast Texas elementary school teacher, her 35-year-old husband, Mirza, and their daughter Lillian, were killed in a collision with a truck in Sevier County Arkansas over the weekend. Her other daughter, Rosie, was transported to Little Rock in undisclosed condition. Baig taught at McLeod Elementary School in Cass County.

http://wilkersonfuneralhomes.com/obits/preview.php?id=1777