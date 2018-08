The Northeast Texas teenager killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-369 in Bowie County has been identified as 17-year-old Virginia Comer, of Nash. Her parents, Russell Comer and his wife, Tonya Comer were taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System for treatment of serious injuries. Jacob Baker of Ashdown, Arkansas and Symone Tucker of Texarkana suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing.