Police arrested five Texarkana teens after a social media prank got out of hand. The teens faked a video of one of them being shot during a robbery to get his girlfriend’s reaction. An ambulance crew and several officers dropped everything when the girlfriend called 911 after seeing the bloody video. The first responders found the false victim and the “robbers” walking together a few blocks away. They were booked into Bi-State Jail for creating a false alarm, and the bond was set at $5,000.