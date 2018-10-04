NE Texas Teens Charged With Armed Robbery

Three Northeast Texas teenagers have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store in Texarkana last month. Investigators identified 18-year-old Kamon Deroyce Paxton and 17-year-old Jaquaylon Marquan James as the suspects who entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. They have been charged with Aggravated Robbery and bond was set at $100,000 each. Paxton bonded out and James remains behind bars. A juvenile who served as the getaway driver was also taken into custody.