NE Texas Teens Charged With Armed Robbery

3 hours ago

Three Northeast Texas teenagers have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store in Texarkana last month. Investigators identified 18-year-old Kamon Deroyce Paxton and 17-year-old Jaquaylon Marquan James as the suspects who entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. They have been charged with Aggravated Robbery and bond was set at $100,000 each. Paxton bonded out and James remains behind bars. A juvenile who served as the getaway driver was also taken into custody.

