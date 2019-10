The Sulphur Springs – Hopkins County EDC and the Ark-Tex Council of Governments will host the Fourth Annual Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit Wednesday, October 30 at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Commissioners Courts, city councils, staffs and business leaders from 14 Northeast Texas counties will come together to improve communication and transportation planning efforts. For additional information call Roger Feagley at the EDC, (903) 439-0101.