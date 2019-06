Bowie County

A woman accused of arranging the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl and videotaping it was a no-show in Bowie County District Court. Now, 52-year-old Della Lou Griffin is considered a fugitive from justice and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. The same major human trafficking investigation led to the multiple life prison sentences for Kevin Nelson and 130-year prison sentence for Charles Garton. A third suspect died before his trial, and authorities believe it was a suicide.