A Northeast Texas woman was killed and her passenger injured in a head on collision south of Idabel early Thursday morning. Oklahoma troopers say a truck driven by a Wake Village man on US 259 crossed the center line of the two-lane highway and hit a northbound passenger car. The car’s driver , 48-year-old Stepheny Bennett of DeKalb died at the scene. Her passenger, 26-year-old Sherese Bennett, also of DeKalb, was flown to a Plano Hospital in stable condition.