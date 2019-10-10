NE Texas Woman Guilty Of Sexual Assaults, Receives Long Sentence

Bowie County Jail

A Northeast Texas woman pleaded guilty in Bowie County District Court to four counts of sexual assault and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Reportedly, 53-year-old Della Lou Griffin opted to have a jury decide her sentence and received life plus 80 years in prison. She was accused of accepting money from men in exchange for sex with an 11-year-old juvenile female relative. Another person in the case, John Littleton of New Boston, died before he went to trial for child sex trafficking.