East Texas native Neal McCoy is back on country music charts as a featured artist in another singer’s, George Brige, rewrite of McCoy’s 1994 hit “Wink.” After being released Friday, the song “That Drink” soared to the top of the iTunes chart over the weekend. “So instead of, ‘all you gotta do is just give me that wink,” McCoy said. “They’ve changed it to, ‘all you’ve gotta do is just give me that drink.”