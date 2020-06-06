Nebraska Escapee Arrested In Franklin County

On 06/02/2020, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received information that two escaped convicts, from Lincoln, Nebraska, were possibly hiding in south Franklin County. An investigation was opened and on 06/04/2020, FCSO Investigators obtained a Search Warrant for a residence in the Sandy Acres development of Lake Cypress Springs, where the escapees were reported to be staying.

On the morning of 06/05/2020, FCSO Investigators and Deputies, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Texas Rangers, and the Mount Vernon

Police Department, executed that warrant. One of the escapees, Brandon Shane Britton, was taken into custody following a short pursuit. The second subject, Ronald Raymond Taylor was not at the residence and is still at large.

At this time, it is believed that Taylor has left the area, however Sheriff Ricky Jones would like the public to remain vigilant. Taylor was last seen approximately five days ago in Franklin County. Taylor is 53 year old white male, 6’2″ and 255 lbs. He is balding with a salt and pepper mustache and goatee. Taylor was last seen wearing red shorts and a white t-shirt. Taylor may be driving a two-door, primer gray passenger car with loud exhaust, or he may be hitch-hiking. The public is urged not to make contact with Taylor and to call 9-1-1 immediately if they see him.

Sheriff Jones would like to take this opportunity to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and the members of Fugitive Recovery team which includes officers and deputies from the Bowie County SO, the Texarkana PD, and the Marshal PD; and the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Division for their assistance with this case.