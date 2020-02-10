Need Tax Help? Vita From Lamar County United Was Is Here

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to people who make $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. The VITA site at 2340 Lamar Avenue will be open on Mondays and Fridays in February and March from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm and on a limited number of Saturdays. Volunteers have flexible hours and may choose their own schedules on those days. For more information call 903-784-6642.