" /> Need Tax Help? Vita From Lamar County United Was Is Here – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019

Need Tax Help? Vita From Lamar County United Was Is Here

4 hours ago

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to people who make $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. The VITA site at 2340 Lamar Avenue will be open on Mondays and Fridays in February and March from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm and on a limited number of Saturdays. Volunteers have flexible hours and may choose their own schedules on those days. For more information call 903-784-6642.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     