NETBIO Awards College Scholarships

Prior to the July Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Auction on Wednesday NETBIO CEO Dwyatt Bell presented college scholarships to several students who are currently majoring in an agriculture-related field at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

NETBIO awards these scholarships each year to young students from the Northeast Texas area who are interested in completing their degrees and returning to the area to practice their agriculture-related trades.

Receiving the J.D. Norris scholarship was Taylor Gilcrest of Campbell, an Animal Science/Pre-Vet senior at A&M-Commerce.

Receiving NETBIO Jacobs scholarships were Madison Wynne of Garland, an Ag Science/Education major; Hannah Wright of Omaha, an Animal Science major; Cheyenne Gray of Cumby, an Ag Science major; Karlie Self of Sulphur Bluff, an Ag Education major, and Cierra Hatch of Rockwall, an Ag Science major, all students at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Others receiving scholarships but unable to attend the sale were Ann-Marie Robinson of Seagoville, an Animal Science graduate student at A&M-Commerce; Brynden Andrews of Como, an Animal Science/Pre-Vet major, and Sydni Borders of Kilgore, a graduate student in Animal Science, both attending at Texas A&M University at College Station.

“We are proud of our young people and glad that through these scholarships, NETBIO can help them attain their dream,” said Bell.

NETBIO was organized in 1998 to promote pre-conditioned stocker and feeder calf production and to hold sales offering producers the opportunity to sell their cattle in truckload lots. Eight sales are held each year in Sulphur Springs.