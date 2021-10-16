NETBIO Cattle Producers Sell Nearly 3,000 Head of Cattle

Producers sold 2,898 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings at the October Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) sale held Friday at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission.

“We had a lot of good cattle consigned to the sale and they sold very well,” Sulphur Springs Livestock co-owner and NETBIO board member David Fowler said. “The market was steady overall.”

A total of 142 NETBIO member/producers brought cattle to the sale. The cattle sold for an average of $854.13 per head.

Twenty-two buyers purchased all the cattle, and some of them were buying over the Internet, according to auctioneer, board member and Sulphur Springs Livestock co-owner Joe Don Pogue. He said a total of 726 head were sold to bidders on the Internet.

The next sale will be NETBIO’s 21st anniversary event slated for Friday, November 19. Buyers and sellers and friends will enjoy a barbeque lunch beginning at 11 a.m. The sale will begin at 1 p.m. at the Livestock Commission auction market. The consignment books have been closed on that sale for several weeks.

The NETBIO Pre-Conditioned Stocker and Feeder Calf Sale gives producers a market to offer their pre-conditioned calves and yearlings in load lot quantities. NETBIO holds six pre-conditioned calf sales per year, which is the marketing arm for members of the organization.