NETBIO Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup Canceled.

The NETBIO Board of Directors has unanimously voted in favor of canceling the 2020 CCRR. Several factors went into this decision.

First and foremost, the directors feel that it is their responsibility to protect the health of Hopkins County. Our beautiful county has been incredibly blessed to have only a limited number of Covid-19 cases and we want to protect that. NETBIO is an organization that promotes following industry recommendations and national quality guidelines and health protocols for the beef they produce. The board felt they should apply the same high standards in this case and do their part to practice due diligence for the health benefits of our community.

Secondly, the economic impact of the last few months on our local businesses has not gone unnoticed. These local businesses are the life of our county and have been the BEST partners for the CCRR. Without them, this event never happens! We want to do our part to support them thru this tumultuous time and we can do that best by helping them cut their expenses.

We thank each and every one of you for your support over the last 5 years!

Mark your calendars for October 2nd 2021! We will be back and bigger than ever!

In the meantime, support your local businesses, support your beef growers and support each other!