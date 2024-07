The Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup is on Saturday, October 5, at Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs. This year, the event is going “Festival Style” with all-day music, steak sampling instead of a sit-down dinner, lower ticket prices, and single-round cooking for the contestants. The cost for the public has dropped from $35 to only $20, and you now have access to sample all your favorite steaks. Food service will be between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m.