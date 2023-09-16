NETBIO held its September cattle sale Friday

Cattle producers sold 4,892 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings at the Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization’s (NETBIO) sale held Friday at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Auction.

“We had a really good sale. The cattle all looked good and sold for more overall then they have in a long while,” said David Fowler, co-owner of the livestock commission and NETBIO director.

The Internet was active and a lot of bidding and buying from the seats. A total of 643 head of cattle sold over the Internet. A total of 25 buyers purchased the nearly 5,000 head of pre-conditioned cattle at an average price of $1,509.89 per head.

Fowler said the market was very good and the quality of the cattle was excellent. A total of 199 sellers consigned cattle to this sale.

Two more NETBIO Pre-conditioned Calf and Yearling Sales are scheduled this year. The next sale will be held on Friday, October 20, followed by the anniversary sale on November 17.

The anniversary sale includes a BBQ lunch with all the trimmings. All the sales are held at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission, and they begin at 1 p.m.

The first sale in 2024 has been scheduled and will be held on January 19.

For more information about NETBIO and the sales, call 903-885-2455.