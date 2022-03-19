NETBIO March Cattle Sale

The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) sold 5,172 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings at its sale held Friday at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission.

David Fowler, co-owner of the livestock market center and a member of the NETBIO board, said the market was good and helped the cattle bring an average price per head of nearly $900. A total of 218 NETBIO producers/members had cattle consigned to the sale.

Internet bidding was hot and heavy throughout the sale. The new Internet connection to see all the NETBIO sales is “LiveAuctions.TV”. It is easy to navigate and will be the site NETBIO sales will be selling on in the future.

It was an active sale with 29 buyers purchasing all the cattle. In addition, Internet buyers bought 1,476 head of cattle.

Fowler noted that all the cattle looked “really good.” “The producers continue to do a great job pre-conditioning their cattle, and the buyers notice it,” he said.

The next sale will be at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Auction on Friday, May 20. Cattle you consigned to the May sale must have their booster shots by April 21.

Sales will follow that sale on Friday, July 15, and September 16. All sales begin at 1:00 pm.

Tags for the May sale are already going out, so producers who will have cattle ready for that sale can call the sale barn office for tags. That telephone number is 903-885-2455.

NETBIO holds eight pre-conditioned calf sales per year, which is the marketing arm for members of the organization. These sales give producers a market to offer their pre-conditioned calves and yearlings in large quantities.