NETBIO Sale in Sulphur Springs

The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) held its September cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock auction market Friday, Sept. 16, selling 5,618 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings.

There was a lot of bidding and buying activity over the Internet and a total of 435 head of cattle sold to Internet buyers. A total of 254 producers (NETBIO members) sold cattle at the sale. Those cattle were purchased by 28 buyers and were destined for all parts of Texas and surrounding states.

David Fowler, Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission co-owner and NETBIO board member, said, “It was a very good sale and the market was good on all classes — and we had a lot of buyers filling the seats in the market center audience.”

Fowler added that producers continue to do a great job of pre-conditioning their cattle for the sale. Buyers paid an average of $923.03 per head for all cattle sold at this sale. “We want to thank the producers and all of the buyers,” Fowler said.

All NETBIO auctions are broadcast on the Internet through the Internet connection LiveAuctions.TV. Internet buyers can contact the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission office at 903-885-2455 for details. They should also register in advance in order to bid. For more information, visit their Web Site at www.sslivestockauctions.com.

The next NETBIO sale will be held at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission on Friday, October 21. Following that sale will be the big anniversary sale event to be held on Friday, November 18.

This anniversary sale includes a BBQ lunch with all the trimmings, celebrating the nearly 25 years that NETBIO has been in operation. All the sales are held at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission, and they begin at 1 p.m.