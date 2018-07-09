Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Netflix Removing Online Review Feature Later This Month

13 hours ago

 

Starting in August, Netflix users will no longer be able to write reviews of TV shows and movies for the streaming service’s titles. “This feature is only offered on the website and has seen declining usage over time,” Netflix said in a statement about the decision. “We have notified members who have used the feature recently,” a Netflix spokesperson added. You will no longer be able to write a review starting on July 30th, and the existing reviews will disappear from the site beginning in mid-August.

